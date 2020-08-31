Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.62 Million

Brokerages expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $257.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.90 million to $269.00 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $242.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $982.62 million, with estimates ranging from $961.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

