$85.37 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $85.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.34 million to $85.40 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $85.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $328.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $328.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $355.71 million, with estimates ranging from $353.62 million to $357.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,621.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,801.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

