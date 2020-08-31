Bank of America Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $302.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $230.00 to $302.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $288.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $23,885,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $17,834,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

