Citigroup Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $18.50

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.64.

HPQ opened at $19.85 on Friday. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 277.14% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $5,587,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,292,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $179,396,000 after purchasing an additional 167,967 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 99.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

