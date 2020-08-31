Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
