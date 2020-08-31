Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

