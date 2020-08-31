Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.48. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,340.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,998 shares of company stock worth $10,923,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

