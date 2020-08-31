Dicks Sporting Goods Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $53.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

