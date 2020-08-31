BidaskClub Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King cut their price target on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Innospec has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $244.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,372,000 after buying an additional 177,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innospec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

