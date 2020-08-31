BidaskClub Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King cut their price target on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Innospec has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $244.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,372,000 after buying an additional 177,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innospec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Lowers Innospec to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Innospec to Strong Sell
$79.40 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. This Quarter
$79.40 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. This Quarter
Endava PLC – Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.60 Million
Endava PLC – Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.60 Million
Cerecor Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million
Cerecor Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million
Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.22 Million
Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.22 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.39 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.39 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report