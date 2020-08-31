$79.40 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $79.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the lowest is $61.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $119.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $291.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $323.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.07 million, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $323.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,829 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $177.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.