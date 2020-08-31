Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to post $105.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.67 million and the lowest is $105.44 million. Endava posted sales of $98.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $407.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.99 million to $423.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $474.19 million, with estimates ranging from $414.83 million to $491.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $55.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Endava has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.