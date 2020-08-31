Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Cerecor reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year sales of $6.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $8.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerecor.

CERC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $190.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.83. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,049,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,000,745.84. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,753,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,384,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,944,120 shares of company stock worth $9,735,001. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 30.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

