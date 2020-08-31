Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce sales of $93.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the lowest is $92.67 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $353.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $357.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $375.12 million, with estimates ranging from $368.60 million to $383.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

TGLS opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $259.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.