Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.39 Million

Brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post $22.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.80 million and the lowest is $21.68 million. CEVA posted sales of $23.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $93.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.20 million to $94.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.41 million, with estimates ranging from $92.33 million to $101.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,402 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEVA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in CEVA by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CEVA by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CEVA by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.94 million, a PE ratio of 615.00 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

