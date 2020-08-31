$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens-Illinois.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

NYSE OI opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Markel Corp increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 162.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens-Illinois (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.