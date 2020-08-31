Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $400,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.99 million, with estimates ranging from $670,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

