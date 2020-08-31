Salzgitter (SZG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Salzgitter (ETR: SZG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/27/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Salzgitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/12/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Salzgitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/15/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:SZG opened at €13.61 ($16.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $735.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.55.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

