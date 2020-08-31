Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIO (NIO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NIO (NYSE: NIO):

8/26/2020 – NIO was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

8/26/2020 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $18.10. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – NIO was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.30 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – NIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

8/12/2020 – NIO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

8/12/2020 – NIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – NIO was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $18.50 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in NIO by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

