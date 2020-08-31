Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives $1.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
Several analysts have commented on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.
REI opened at $0.80 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.31.
Ring Energy Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.
