Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives $1.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several analysts have commented on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

REI opened at $0.80 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Ring Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,075,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,772 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,060,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ring Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ring Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

