$7.93 Million in Sales Expected for THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce sales of $7.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $7.86 million. THL Credit posted sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year sales of $30.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.05 million to $30.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.29 million to $32.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCRD. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of THL Credit from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. THL Credit has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

