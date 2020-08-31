Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $67.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

