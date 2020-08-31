bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of BLUE opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. bluebird bio has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,941 shares of company stock valued at $123,536. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,598.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

