Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anaplan in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Shares of PLAN opened at $61.64 on Monday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $1,485,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,009,376.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,699. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

