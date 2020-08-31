$954.81 Million in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce $954.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.40 million to $1.12 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PENN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.32.

PENN stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $57.93.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

