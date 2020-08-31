Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post sales of $32.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.45 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $90.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $146.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $170.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $239.14 million, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $249.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

CLDT opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $345.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $53,210 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

