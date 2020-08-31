Brokerages Expect Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.25 Million

Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to report $50.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.79 million. Capitol Federal Financial reported sales of $55.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will report full-year sales of $208.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.60 million to $209.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $200.60 million, with estimates ranging from $194.80 million to $206.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capitol Federal Financial.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Capitol Federal Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.43. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

