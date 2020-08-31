Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.73 Million

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $592.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $588.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.10 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $561.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.96 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

