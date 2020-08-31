$2.73 Million in Sales Expected for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will announce sales of $2.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $5.10 million. Haymaker Acquisition reported sales of $144.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year sales of $137.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $147.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.07 million, with estimates ranging from $156.10 million to $435.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haymaker Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

OSW stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,789 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

