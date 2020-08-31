$12.95 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to post $12.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.49 million and the lowest is $12.40 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $13.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $53.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $58.17 million, with estimates ranging from $52.37 million to $63.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,490. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 64.26%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

