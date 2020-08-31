$58.20 Million in Sales Expected for Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will post $58.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.29 million and the lowest is $58.10 million. Telenav posted sales of $64.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telenav will report full year sales of $242.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $244.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telenav.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of TNAV opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telenav by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Telenav by 50.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenav (TNAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.