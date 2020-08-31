Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce $4.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $7.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,555.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $11.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 million to $16.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.83 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $46.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.

ALPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.29 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

