$77.65 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post sales of $77.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $78.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $309.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $304.95 million, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $308.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBK. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of TCBK opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 168.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 136.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

