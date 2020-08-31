Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce $412.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.20 million and the lowest is $407.84 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $397.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.24.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

