Truist Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $320.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.38.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $288.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total transaction of $7,232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.