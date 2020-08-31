Brokers Set Expectations for salesforce.com, inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $271.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.90, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $278.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $176.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,776 shares of company stock worth $143,971,013. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

