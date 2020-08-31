Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report $6.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $8.77 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $7.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $25.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $34.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $36.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of PAA opened at $7.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.28. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.