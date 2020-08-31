FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lannett Company, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lannett in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lannett’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lannett by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.3% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.