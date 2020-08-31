Financial Comparison: CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) versus US Xpress Enterprises (NASDAQ:USX)

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.71 billion 0.29 -$3.65 million $0.12 84.08 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.35 $8.48 million $0.61 30.26

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Xpress Enterprises. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Xpress Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of US Xpress Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of US Xpress Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for US Xpress Enterprises and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 2 4 0 2.67 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential downside of 14.11%. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than US Xpress Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises -0.62% -0.86% -0.17% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

Risk & Volatility

US Xpress Enterprises has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . beats US Xpress Enterprises on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of December 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,900 tractors and 16,000 trailers, including 1,650 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

