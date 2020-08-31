Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ROTORK PLC/ADR (RTOXY)

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: RTOXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/27/2020 – ROTORK PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. "

8/26/2020 – ROTORK PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – ROTORK PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2020 – ROTORK PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2020 – ROTORK PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2020 – ROTORK PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – ROTORK PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – ROTORK PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/4/2020 – ROTORK PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXY opened at $15.58 on Monday. ROTORK PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from ROTORK PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. ROTORK PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

