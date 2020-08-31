DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

DY opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,998 shares of company stock worth $10,923,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.