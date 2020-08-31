Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

