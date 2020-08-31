VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLEEY. Bank of America raised shares of VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. VALEO/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

