DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.95 ($41.12).

DWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

ETR:DWS opened at €32.90 ($38.71) on Monday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.73.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

