Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,932.50 ($25.25).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greggs in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,375 ($31.03) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Greggs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Greggs to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,417 ($18.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,164 ($15.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,436.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,719.96.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.70)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Greggs will post 7212.2897417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

