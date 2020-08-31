nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

nVent Electric stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 36,536.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

