Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report sales of $64.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.57 million and the highest is $67.65 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $74.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $261.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $270.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $271.61 million, with estimates ranging from $260.53 million to $281.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.06 million, a PE ratio of -95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

