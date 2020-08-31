Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Quintana Energy Services stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $31.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.72. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

