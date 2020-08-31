Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.99 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $336.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nexa Resources by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nexa Resources by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

