BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,757 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,004.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,960 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,717.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,090,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,306 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 881,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 713,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 427,767 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

