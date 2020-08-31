Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.80 on Monday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ring Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ring Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

