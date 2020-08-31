Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.
NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.80 on Monday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.31.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.
