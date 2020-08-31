Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DANOY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.16 on Monday. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Danone’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

