Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DANOY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.16 on Monday. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Danone’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Akzo Nobel NV Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Akzo Nobel NV Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
VALEO/S Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
VALEO/S Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Greggs plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Greggs plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
nVent Electric PLC Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
nVent Electric PLC Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Kite Realty Group Trust Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million
Kite Realty Group Trust Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report